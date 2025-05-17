Looking to become the first franchise to qualify for the playoffs, Royal Challengers Bengaluru takes on defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders in the first match of the IPL 2025 after its one-week suspension on Saturday, May 17. The RCB vs KKR IPL 2025 match will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru and begin at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of IPL 2025. Fans in India can find viewing options of the RCB vs KKR IPL 2025 live telecast on Star Sports 1 & 2 SD/HD, Star Sports 2 Hindi SD/HD, Star Sports Tamil, Star Sports Kannada, and Star Sports 1 Telugu TV channels. Fans in India can watch the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2025 match live streaming viewing option on the JioHotstar app and website. For complete coverage of the IPL 2025 match, viewers will require a subscription. RCB vs KKR IPL 2025, Bengaluru Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

.@RCBTweets’s sights locked for 🔝 SPOT as IPL RESTARTS! 🔥 Will they take home 2 crucial points & solidify their position in the Top 2? 🤔#IPLonJioStar 👉 #RCBvKKR | SAT, MAY 17, 6:30 PM on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 Hindi & JioHotstar! pic.twitter.com/6mnqfwmQRf — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 17, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)