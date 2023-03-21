Royal Challengers Bangalore will aim to end their WPL 2023 campaign on a high when they face Mumbai Indians in their final league stage game on Tuesday, March 21. The match will be played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy and start at 3:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Sports 18/HD channels will provide live telecast of this match, while for live streaming, fans can refer to the JioCinema app and website. WPL 2023 Points Table Updated With Net Run Ra

RCB-W vs MI-W Live

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)