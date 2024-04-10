Rajasthan Royals side is the only undefeated side in the IPL 2024 season so far. The side has won four matches and is currently at the top of the points table. The 2022 IPL winner side Gujarat Titans has lost three matches in five games and stands seventh in the points table. They have a healthy 4-1 head-to-head record against the Royals. But both teams look a changed side since the mega auction. The match will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur and is scheduled to start at 07:30 PM Indian Standard Time. Fans can watch RR vs GT IPL 2024 live on Star Sports Network. Live streaming of RR vs GT is also available on the JioCinema App and website. Former SRH Head Coach Brian Lara Wishes For A Century From Abhishek Sharma in IPL 2024.

Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans Live

Aaj hum aur aap, SMS mein padosiyon ke saath. 💗😍 pic.twitter.com/u50CUen5Ub — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 10, 2024

