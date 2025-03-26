Match 6 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will see a team from the west take on a team from the east as Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders lock horns on March 26. The RR vs KKR IPL 2025 match will be played at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, and start at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the IPL 2025. Fans in India can find the Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2025 live telecast viewing options on the Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi TV channels. Fans in India can get the RR vs KKR IPL 2025 live streaming viewing option on the JioHotstar app and website. However, for complete coverage of the match, fans will need to purchase a subscription. Star Sports Channel Number on Airtel Digital TV, TATA Play, Videocon d2h, Dish TV: Where to Watch Telecast of IPL 2025 On DTH.

Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2025 Live

One over can change everything! 🎯 And no one knows it better than @KKRiders's captain @ajinkyarahane88. Will we get 2024 déjà vu & witness another thriller in this #RRvKKR clash? 🔥#IPLonJioStar 👉 #RRvKKR, TODAY, 6:30 PM | LIVE on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi &… pic.twitter.com/2YztuOsWFu — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 26, 2025

