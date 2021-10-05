Rajasthan Royals take on Mumbai Indians in match 51 of IPL 2021 in Sharjah on October 05, 2021 (Tuesday). The clash has a start time of 07:30 PM IST will be telecasted on Star Sports channels with Disney+ Hotstar providing the live streaming.

Yesss-ash-we can? 🤨 Hit 💗 if you think the youngster will lead #RR to victory in #RRvMI!#VIVOIPL | Broadcast: 6 PM, Match: 7:30 PM | Star Sports & Disney+Hotstar pic.twitter.com/heRIdOvgkr — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 5, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)