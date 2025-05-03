Mumbai Indians secured a dominant win over Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League 2025 match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. After the RR vs MI match concluded, Mumbai Indians shared a light-hearted video on their social media, where young wicketkeeper-batter Robin Minz was seen engaging in a playful interaction with robot dog Champak. In the clip, Robin can be seen playing with Champak, and the youngster repeated the viral meme word "Technologia." The video has now gone viral on social media. RR Out of IPL 2025 Play-Off Race; Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton and Bowlers Power Mumbai Indians to Sixth-Consecutive Win.

Robin Minz Reacts As He is Startled By Robot Dog 'Champak'

