Day 1 saw Australia take a slight edge in the ongoing SA vs AUS ICC WTC 2025 Final, as South Africa will be hopeful of making a comeback in the contest when Day 2 resumes. The SA vs AUS World Test Championship 2025 Final match is being played at the Lord's Cricket Ground in London, with Day 2 commencing at 3:30 Indian Standard Time (IST). The official broadcast partners of the ICC Events are Star Sports Network, which will provide live telecast viewing options of the SA vs AUS ICC WTC 2025 Final on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 SD/HD, and Star Sports 1 Hindi SD/HD TV Channels in India. Meanwhile, fans can switch to online live streaming viewing options of the SA vs AUS ICC WTC 2025 Final on the JioHotstar app and website. SA vs AUS ICC WTC 2025 Final Day 1 Stumps: Steve Smith, Beau Webster’s Half-Centuries Give Australia Edge Over South Africa On Day Dominated By Bowlers.

SA vs AUS, ICC WTC 2025 Final Day 2 Live Streaming Online

After both sides dominated with the ball on Day 1, will #SouthAfrica bounce back with the bat, or will #Australia carry on their momentum on Day 2 of the ICC #WTC25 Final? Hear it from #DeepDasgupta 📝 Which team are you rooting for? 🤔#WTCFinal 👉#SAvAUS | Day 2, THU, 12th… pic.twitter.com/gRfZcxSppO — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) June 12, 2025

