The South Africa national cricket team and the Australia national cricket team will be locking horns on June 11 in the ICC WTC 2025 Final. The SA vs AUS World Test Championship Final match will be played at the Lord's Cricket Ground in London, and Day 1 will start at 3:30 Indian Standard Time (IST). The official broadcast partners of the ICC Events are Star Sports Network which will provide live telecast viewing options of the SA vs AUS CT WTC 2025 Final on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 SD/HD, and Star Sports 1 Hindi SD/HD TV Channels in India. Fans can switch to online live streaming viewing options of the SA vs AUS ICC WTC 2025 Final on the JioHotstar app and website. ICC WTC 2025 Final: Ahead of SA vs AUS Summit Clash, A Look at Past Winners of World Test Championship.

SA vs AUS, ICC WTC 2025 Final Live Streaming

Australia and South Africa have been putting in the hard yards! Will the Aussies claim back-to-back WTC titles, or will South Africa end their 27-year wait for an ICC trophy and script history? 🤔#WTCFinal #SAvAUS 👉 | WED, 11th JUN, 2 PM on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi… pic.twitter.com/s60mc2DHUY — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) June 11, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)