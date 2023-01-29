After a narrow defeat in the first game, England cross swords with South Africa in the second game of the three match ODI series. The ENG vs SA 2nd ODI 2023 will be played at Mangaung Oval Stadium in Bloemfontein, South Africa on January 29 (Sunday) and the starting time of the match is 01:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights for ENG vs SA ODI series 2023 in India. Fans will be provided the Live Telecast of the 2nd ODI 2023 between ENG and SA in India by Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD or Star Sports Select 2 SD/ HD. Disney+Hotstar, the OTT platform of Star Network, will provide the Live Streaming of the ENG vs SA ODI series 2023 on its online platforms in India. Fans can also access FanCode app (with Subscription) to watch Live Streaming of ENG vs SA 2nd ODI Online. ‘No Interest in ODIs’ Viral Video Shows Square Leg Umpire Marais Erasmus ‘Disinterested’ As Jason Roy Faces A Delivery During SA vs Eng 1st ODI 2023, Fans Poke Fun.

SA vs ENG 2nd ODI 2023 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

