The South Africa national cricket team will host the Pakistan national cricket team for the first ODI of the three-match series. The first ODI between these two sides will be hosted at Boland Park in Paarl on Tuesday, December 17. The SA vs PAK 1st ODI 2024 will begin at 5:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Fortunately for the cricket fans, there is an official broadcaster for PAK vs SA ODIs 2024 in India. The live telecast will be available on Sports18 network TV channels. For live streaming options of PAK vs SA 1st ODI 2024 in India, viewers can switch over to the JioCinema app and website. SA vs PAK ODI Series 2024 Trophy Unveiled! Mohammad Rizwan, Temba Bavuma Pose With Silverware Ahead of Three-Match Affair (See Video and Pics).

Pakistan vs South Africa ODI Series 2024 Trophy Unveiled

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)