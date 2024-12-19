The South Africa national cricket team will meet the Pakistan national cricket team in the second ODI of the three-match series. The second ODI between these two sides will be hosted at the Newlands in Cape Town. The SA vs PAK 3rd ODI 2024 will begin at 5:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Fortunately for the cricket fans, there is an official broadcaster for PAK vs SA ODIs 2024 in India. The live telecast will be available on Sports18 network TV channels. For live streaming options of PAK vs SA 3rd ODI 2024 in India, viewers can switch over to the JioCinema app and website. SA vs PAK Dream11 Prediction, 2nd ODI 2024: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI Team for South Africa vs Pakistan Match in Cape Town.

SA vs PAK 2nd ODI 2024 Live Streaming

🟢🟡Match Day The Proteas are still in it, as they take on Pakistan in the 2nd ODI at World Sports Betting Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town!🇿🇦vs🇵🇰 Watch them battle it out to level the series at 1-1, before heading up to Joburg.🏏💥 📺Watch the action on SuperSport Channel… pic.twitter.com/ASzQzMcb2Y — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) December 19, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)