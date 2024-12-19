The South Africa national cricket team will face the Pakistan national cricket team in the second ODI of the three-match series. The much-awaited second ODI between the host and the visitors will be played at Newlands, Cape Town. The thrilling contest will start at 5:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Thursday, December 19. Meanwhile, fans who are looking to make their Drem11 fantasy team for the South Africa cricket team vs Pakistan cricket team 2nd ODI 2024 can scroll down to get the latest fantasy cricket tips, news, and team predictions for the second ODI between the South Africa national cricket team and the Pakistan national cricket team clash in Cape Town. SA vs PAK 1st ODI 2024: Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha Come Forth as Heroes, Lift Pakistan To Narrow Three-Wicket Win Against South Africa.

The first ODI between these two sides was a thrilling contest. Batting first, South Africa was restricted to 239-9 in 50 overs after Salman Agha picked up a four-wicket haul. For the host, Heinrich Klaasen played a vital knock of 86 runs. While chasing 240, Pakistan was in a spot of trouble as they lost the first four wickets inside the first 20 overs. However, youngsters Saim Ayub (109) and Salman Agha (82*) played match-winning knocks and guided their side to a close three-wicket win over the host at Boland Park in Paarl. South Africa Squad for ODI Series Against Pakistan Announced: Temba Bavuma To Captain; Kagiso Rabada, David Miller and Heinrich Klaasen Return for Three-Match Series.

SA vs PAK 2nd ODI 2024 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Heinrich Klaasen (SA)

Batters: Babar Azam (PAK), Abdullah Shafique (PAK), Rassie van der-Dussen (SA)

All-Rounders: Aiden Markram (SA), Marco Jansen (SA), Saim Ayub (PAK), Agha Salman (PAK)

Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada (SA), Shaheen Afridi (PAK), Ottneil Baartman (SA)

SA vs PAK 2nd ODI 2024 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Saim Ayub (c), Kagiso Rabada (vc)

SA vs PAK 2nd ODI Match Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up:

Heinrich Klaasen (SA), Babar Azam (PAK), Abdullah Shafique (PAK), Rassie van der-Dussen (SA), Aiden Markram (SA), Marco Jansen (SA), Saim Ayub (PAK), Agha Salman (PAK), Kagiso Rabada (SA), Shaheen Afridi (PAK), Ottneil Baartman (SA)

