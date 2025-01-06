The Pakistan national cricket team are trailing at the end of day 3. and will once again begin their proceedings against the South Africa national cricket team. The South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd Test 2024-25 day 4 will be played at Newlands in Cape Town on Monday, January 6. The SA vs PAK 2nd Test 2025 will start at 2:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Viacom18 Network holds the broadcast rights to the Pakistan tour of South Africa 2024-25 in India. The SA vs PAK 2nd Test 2024-25 Day 4 live telecast is available on Sports18 1 SD/HD TV channels. With JioCinema being the official OTT platform of Viacom18 fans in India can watch the SA vs PAK 2nd Test 2024-25 Day 4 live streaming online on the JioCinema app and website for free. SA vs PAK 2nd Test 2025: Records Shattered in Cape Town As Babar Azam, Shan Masood Etch Their Names in History Books.

SA vs PAK 2nd Test Score

Skipper @shani_official's unbeaten century drives Pakistan's defiance in the second innings 🏏#SAvPAK pic.twitter.com/SwlbZbz4JG — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) January 5, 2025

