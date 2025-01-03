The South Africa national cricket team will battle against the Pakistan national cricket team in the second Test match at Newlands in Cape Town. The SA vs PAK 2nd Test 2025 will begin at 2:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on January 3. The live telecast of the SA vs PAK 2nd Test 2025 will be available on Sports18 1 SD/HD TV channels. For the live streaming viewing option, fans can tune into the JioCinema app and website to watch SA vs PAK second Test 2025. SA vs PAK Dream11 Prediction, 5th Test 2024-25: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI Team for South Africa vs Pakistan Match in Cape Town.

SA vs PAK 2nd Test 2025 Live Streaming

⚪️🟢 The New Years Test is here! We take on Pakistan in the second of 2 Tests at WSB Newlands today. Catch us live on SuperSport Cricket (212) and SABC 📺 Match tickets are available here: https://t.co/0oEKZr9Xik pic.twitter.com/zddSPWNnYq — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) January 3, 2025

