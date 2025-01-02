SA vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, 2nd Test 2024-25: Pakistan national cricket team takes on South Africa national cricket team in the second of the two-match Test series. The SA vs PAK 2nd Test 2024-25 takes place at the Newlands Cricket Stadium in Cape Town from January 03 onwards and has a start time of 02:00 PM IST. Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in SA vs PAK on Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news and team predictions. South Africa Qualifies for ICC World Test Championship 2023–25 Final; Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada Shine As Hosts Secure 2-Wicket Win Over Pakistan in 1st Test to Take 1-0 Lead in Series.

South Africa won the first Test by a narrow margin of two wickets after Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen held their nerves to see their side through. Pakistan did well to fight back after setting South Africa a target of 148. Mohammed Abbas, who returned to Test team for the first time since 2021, picked 6/54 in the second innings as he kept bowling from one end.

Meanwhile, in the SA vs PAK Dream11 fantasy playing XI we have picked five players from Pakistan and six from South Africa to complete our SA vs PAK Dream11 fantasy playing XI. 'F**K YOU…' Pakistan’s Kamran Ghulam Involved in Heated Exchange With South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada and Kyle Verreynne During SA vs PAK 1st Test 2024 (Watch Video).

SA vs PAK 2nd Test 2024-25 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Mohammad RIzwan (PAK)

Batters: Babar Azam (PAK), Temba Bavuma (SA), Aiden Markram (SA) and Saud Shakeel (PAK) and Kamran Ghulam (PAK).

All-Rounders: Marco Jansen (SA), Saim Ayub (PAK) and Corbin Bosch (SA).

Bowlers: Mohammed Abbas (PAK) and Dane Paterson (SA).

SA vs PAK 2nd Test 2024-25 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Marco Jansen (c) and Corbin Bosch (vc).

SA vs PAK 2nd Test 2024-25 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Mohammad RIzwan (PAK), Babar Azam (PAK), Temba Bavuma (SA), Aiden Markram (SA) and Saud Shakeel (PAK), Kamran Ghulam (PAK), Marco Jansen (SA), Saim Ayub (PAK), Corbin Bosch (SA), Mohammed Abbas (PAK) and Dane Paterson (SA).

