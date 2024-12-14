The South Africa national cricket team and the Pakistan national cricket team will meet each other in the final T20I of the three-match series. The hosts have already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match T20I series against the Green Shirts. The SA vs PAK 3rd T20I 2024 will be hosted at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Saturday. The final T20I between both countries will begin at 9:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Rights to the South Africa vs Pakistan T20I 2024 series are owned by Sports 18. Fans can find live telecast and viewing options for SA vs PAK 3rd T20I 2024 on Sports18 1. Viewers can also find the live streaming option available on the JioCinema app and website. Reeza Hendricks Hits His Maiden T20I Century, Achieves Feat During SA vs PAK 2nd T20I 2024.

SA vs PAK 3rd T20I 2024 Live Streaming

🟢🟡Match Day It’s time for the final KFC T20 International Series match against Pakistan.🇿🇦vs🇵🇰 Our Proteas will look to make it a 3-0 clean sweep at the DP World Wanderers tonight!✨🏟️ Get your tickets at https://t.co/qMKjaITfWt!🎟️ 📺Watch the action LIVE on SuperSport… pic.twitter.com/RZTTMuJHEO — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) December 14, 2024

