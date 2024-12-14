Reeza Hendricks has scored his maiden T20I century, during the SA vs PAK 2nd T20I 2024 on December 13. The right-hander got to the mark off 54 balls as he took apart the Pakistan national cricket team's bowling attack in the run chase. Reeza Hendricks had a sedate start but then picked up pace with some magnificent shots, hitting six fours and nine sixes to get to the three-figure mark. He also becomes the third South African to score a T20I century after Rilee Rossouw and David Miller, both of whom have two centuries each in T20Is. Babar Azam Completes 14,000 Runs in International Cricket, Achieves Feat During SA vs PAK 2nd T20I 2024.

Reeza Hendricks Slams Maiden T20I Century

1️⃣0⃣0⃣runs for Reeza! Hendricks has been relentless with the bat as he brings up his 1st T20i hundred in brilliant fashion!😱🏏#WozaNawe#BePartOfIt #SAvPAK — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) December 13, 2024

