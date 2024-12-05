South Africa National Cricket Team is all set to collide with Sri Lanka National Cricket Team for the final match of the Test series. South Africa vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test day 1 is all set to be played at St George's Park in Port Elizabeth, South Africa from Thursday, December 5. The SA vs SL 2nd Test 2024 day 1 will have a scheduled start time of 1:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Fortunately, the South Africa vs Sri Lanka 1st Test 2024 will be telecasted on Sports18 1 SD and HD TV channels in India. Fans can tune into the JioCinema app and website to watch the SA vs SL Test series 2024 live streaming in India. Champions Trophy 2025 Title Exhibited At Famous Places In Afghanistan As ICC Champions Global Trophy Tour Head Towards Bangladesh-Leg (Watch Video).

SA vs SL 2nd Test 2024 Free Live Streaming Details

🇿🇦 🆚 🇱🇰



With the hosts aiming for a whitewash, can the visitors stage a comeback to level the series? 👀



Watch #SAvSL 2nd Test, LIVE from 1 PM on #JioCinema & #Sports18! 👈 #JioCinemaSports pic.twitter.com/fImVJa1pBm— JioCinema (@JioCinema) December 5, 2024

