Under the captaincy of newly appointed skipper Aiden Markram, South Africa will take on West Indies in the 1st T20I on Saturday, March 25. The game will begin at 5:30 pm IST at SuperSport Park, Centurion. Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the South Africa vs West Indies series in India. The start of the game is delayed because of persistent rain. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD and Star Sports First to watch the live telecast of the 1st T20I. FanCode will provide the live streaming of the 1st T20I between South Africa and West Indies in India. Fans however will need to subscribe to the OTT platform to access the streaming.

South Africa vs West Indies 1st T20I 2023, Live Streaming and Telecast Details

T20Is are the @windiescricket's forte. And @ProteasMenCSA have some of the best players in the format. A clash of giants indeed! Watch all three T20Is streaming live on #FanCode 👉 https://t.co/UoBznJrOR2 #SAvWI pic.twitter.com/FwCviQEPfS — FanCode (@FanCode) March 25, 2023

