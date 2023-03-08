South Africa will look to have a good start against West Indies on Day 1 of the second Test against West Indies on Wednesday, March 8. The match will be played at the Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg, starting at 1:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports First will provide live telecast of this match in India. Fans in India can also watch live streaming of this match on the FanCode app and website but at the cost of a subscription. Aiden Markram Appointed Captain of South Africa T20I Team As Proteas Announce Squad for West Indies Series.

SA vs WI 2nd Test Live Streaming

Yeh toh inswinger hai, nahi yeh outswinger... Ya Khuda, yeh toh straighten hoga... aur yeh bowled! West Indies needed Coach Kabir Khan to predict that one 😳#SAvsWI 2nd Test, streaming LIVE on FanCode, 1 30 PM onwards today! pic.twitter.com/mkAHkBku5n — FanCode (@FanCode) March 8, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)