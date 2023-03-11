West Indies are in a spot of bother as they are trailing by 356 runs in the first inning as we enter proceedings of Day 4 of the 2nd Test against South Africa. Temba Bavuma has ended his century draught and currently batting on 171. The day's play began at 1:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports First is the channel to tune in to watch the live telecast of this match in India. Fans, who want to watch the live streaming of this contest, can do so on the FanCode app.

An Exciting Day 4 Awaits Us in SA vs WI 2nd Test Day 4

