Sri Lanka arrived in South Africa as underdogs and won the T20I series against South Africa. South Africa may be dejected after the series loss in the shorter format, but they have been in red-hot form in ODIs. Hence, the hosts will be looking to put up some dominating performances in the upcoming matches to get things back on track. The first match will be played at Buffalo Park in East London and is scheduled to start at 05:30 PM on April 9. Unfortunately, there is no live telecast of the SA-W vs SL-W 1st ODI. Fans can enjoy live streaming of SA-W vs SL-W 1st ODI 2024 on the Fancode App. LSG Head Coach Justin Langer Engages in Heartwarming Interaction With Kids in Lucknow, Video Goes Viral.

SA-W vs SL-W 1st ODI 2024 Live

ODI MODE 💪 The Proteas Women are fully loaded and ready for the 1st ODI ecounter against Sri Lanka eMonti 🇿🇦🇱🇰 🏟 Buffalo Park, East London 🕚 14:00 📺 Supersport Cricket (Ch 212) 🎟Get your tickets ➡️ https://t.co/2DXmCiSy6Y#AlwaysRising #WozaNawe #SAWvSRIW pic.twitter.com/t3JDHpigJE — Proteas Women (@ProteasWomenCSA) April 9, 2024

