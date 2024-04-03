Sri Lanka Women’s Cricket Team came back strong in the second T20I match against their South African counterparts. The decider match of the three-game series will be played at the Buffalo Park in East London. SA-W leads the head-to-head match-up against the Sri Lanka side 11-4, and would be looking to seal the series with a win. The exciting match is scheduled at 09:30 PM IST. Sadly, there is no official broadcaster for the SA-W vs SL-W match in India. But fans can enjoy live streaming of the SA-W vs SL-W 3rd T20I match on FanCode. 'Was It Shoaib Malik?' Netizens Comment After Pakistani Actress Nawal Saeed Claims 'Married Cricketer' Used to Send Her Flirty Texts on a Chat Show (Watch Viral Video).

South Africa Women vs Sri Lanka Women’s 3rd T20I

#WozaNawe for another thrilling tour as the Proteas Women and Sri Lanka lock horns in 3️⃣ T20Is & 3️⃣ ODIs 🇿🇦🇱🇰 Let the battle begin from 27 March -17 April 🏏 Book your tickets now at TicketPro ➡️ https://t.co/yMAraLUdHM#WozaNawe #BePartOfIt #SAWvSRIW pic.twitter.com/ONebJJM9t6 — Proteas Women (@ProteasWomenCSA) February 20, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)