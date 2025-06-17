The Scotland national cricket team are hosting Nepal national cricket team in the third match of the Scotland Tri-nation T20I series 2025. The Scotland vs Nepal T20I match is scheduled to be played at the Titwood Cricket Ground in Glasgow, Scotland. The SCO vs NEP T20I Tri-Series 2025 match is organized to be played on Tuesday, June 17 from 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, the Scotland vs Nepal T20I Tri-Series 2025 match will have no live telecast viewing options due to the absence of an official broadcaster. Fans can however have live streaming viewing options for the T20I Tri-Series 2025 match on the FanCode app and website, after buying a match pass worth 25 INR. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Cricketer Dirdh Patel Among List of Passengers Who Died in Horrific Accident, Airedale & Wharfedale Senior Cricket League Offer Condolences.

Scotland vs Nepal T20I Tri-Series 2025 Match Details

Ready to take on Nepal 💪 🎟️ Tickets are available on the gate from 2pm! 📺 Watch on https://t.co/Sqv51GTWrP! pic.twitter.com/UBnfJ5gktG — Cricket Scotland (@CricketScotland) June 17, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)