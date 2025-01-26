In match 5 of the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 Super Six stage, Scotland will face Sri Lanka in Group 1 on January 26. The Scotland U19 vs Sri Lanka U19 T20 WC match will be played at Bayuemas Oval, and commence at 8:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 for India. Sadly, the live telecast of all the group stage and Super Six round matches will not be live telecast in India. However, Disney+ Hotstar will provide viewing options for ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 on their app and website for live streaming. Pakistan, Nepal Win Fourth Place Play-Off Matches in ICC Women’s U19 T20 World Cup 2025.

Scotland U19 vs Sri Lanka U19 Live

More Super Six action from the #U19WorldCup coming your way 🥳 How you can watch 📲 https://t.co/L2wtDy3GZm pic.twitter.com/S4hrhn0Chd — ICC (@ICC) January 25, 2025

