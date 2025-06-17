The Sri Lanka national cricket team are hosting Bangladesh national cricket team for a two-match Test series. The Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 1st Test 2025 is scheduled to be played from June 17, at the Galle International Stadium in Galle. The SL vs BAN 1st Test 2025 Day 1 play begins at 10:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network are the official broadcaster of the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Test Series 2025, so fans looking for live telecast viewing options can tune in to the Sony Sports Ten TV channels. Fans looking for live streaming viewing options for the SL vs BAN 1st Test 2025 can use the Sony Liv & FanCode app and website. For watching in FanCode, one needs to buy a match-pass worth 25 INR. SL vs BAN 2025: Sri Lanka Captain Dhananjaya De Silva Rues Missed Chances, Confident About Next ICC World Test Championship Cycle.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Test Series 2025 Live Streaming Viewing Options

A Month-Long Cricketing Blast Begins! 💥🏏 Bangladesh take on Sri Lanka on their turf, and it’s payback time! Watch #SLvBAN LIVE on #SonyLIV 📺 pic.twitter.com/ri0e3Hc6PB — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) June 16, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)