New Zealand have an upper hand in the 3rd Test against England after bowling them out for just 143. And they will look to extend their dominance in this contest on Day 3. The NZ vs ENG 3rd Test 2024 Day 3 will start at 3:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) at the Seddon Park in Hamilton. Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the NZ vs ENG Test series 2024 and fans can watch the NZ vs ENG 3rd Test 2024 on the Sony Sports Ten 2 TV channel. For those looking for an online viewing option, can watch the NZ vs ENG 3rd Test 2024 Day 3 live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website but at the cost of a subscription. Amazon Prime Video will provide NZ vs ENG 3rd Test 2024 Day 3 live streaming but a subscription will be needed. NZ vs ENG 3rd Test 2024: Matt Henry, Will O’Rourke Shine As New Zealand Leads England by 340 Runs at Stumps on Day 2.

NZ vs ENG 3rd Test 2024 Day 3

The 3rd Test promises an epic showdown ⚔ Can 🇳🇿 salvage pride, or will 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 register a clean sweep? 🏏 🧐#SonySportsNetwork #NZvENG pic.twitter.com/94UPGR7ttp — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) December 13, 2024

