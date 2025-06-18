The Bangladesh National Cricket Team would look to tighten their grip against Sri Lanka National Cricket Team when they resume proceedings on Day 2 of the SL vs BAN 1st Test 2025, on Wednesday, June 18. Centuries from captain Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mushfiqur Rahim lifted Bangladesh out of a position of trouble into one of control and the visitors will look to finish off with a solid first innings total when the action restarts in the game. Day 2 of the SL vs BAN 1st Test is set to start at the Galle International Cricket Stadium at 10:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). In India, Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 2025 and fans can watch SL vs BAN 1st Test live telecast on the Sony Sports Network TV channels. Those on the lookout for an online viewing option can also watch SL vs BAN 1st Test live streaming on SonyLIV and also on FanCode apps and websites. But for that, a subscription (SonyLIV) or a match/tour pass (FanCode) would be needed. SL vs BAN 1st Test 2025: Marathon Stand With Centuries From Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mushfiqur Rahim Puts Bangladesh in Control Against Sri Lanka.

SL vs BAN 2025 Schedule

A Month-Long Cricketing Blast Begins! 💥🏏 Bangladesh take on Sri Lanka on their turf, and it’s payback time! Watch #SLvBAN LIVE on #SonyLIV 📺 pic.twitter.com/ri0e3Hc6PB — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) June 16, 2025

