The action in the SL vs BAN 1st Test 2025 continues when the two teams take the field on Day 3, on Thursday, June 19. Bangladesh finished Day 2 at 484/9 and would be looking to finish their first innings on a high. The SL vs BAN 1st Test 2025 is being played at the Galle International Stadium and Day 3 is set to start at 9:45 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). With Sony Sports Network being the official broadcast partner of the SL vs BAN 2025 Test series, fans can likely watch the SL vs BAN 1st Test 2025 live telecast on Sony Sports Network TV channels. There's an online viewing option as well as fans can watch the SL vs BAN 1st Test 2025 live streaming on the SonyLIV and FanCode apps and websites. For SonyLIV, fans would require a subscription, while a match/tour pass is needed in case of watching SL vs BAN live streaming on FanCode. SL vs BAN 1st Test 2025: Mushfiqur Rahim’s Marathon 163, Litton Das’ 90 Put Bangladesh in Control on Day 2 Against Sri Lankas.

SL vs BAN 2025 Live Streaming on SonyLIV

A Month-Long Cricketing Blast Begins! 💥🏏 Bangladesh take on Sri Lanka on their turf, and it’s payback time! Watch #SLvBAN LIVE on #SonyLIV 📺 pic.twitter.com/ri0e3Hc6PB — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) June 16, 2025

