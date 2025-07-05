After winning the first ODI comprehensively, the Sri Lanka national cricket team is set to host the Bangladesh national cricket team in the second match of the three-match series on Saturday, July 5. The SL vs BAN 2nd ODI 2025 is set to be hosted at the R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, and starts at 2:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). In India, Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 2025, and fans can find viewing options for SL vs BAN 2nd ODI 2025 live telecast on the Sony Sports Network TV channels. Those on the lookout for an online viewing option can also watch SL vs BAN 2nd ODI 2025 live streaming on SonyLIV and also on the FanCode app and website. But for that, a subscription (SonyLIV) or a match/tour pass (FanCode) would be needed. Sri Lanka Beat Bangladesh by 77 Runs in SL vs BAN 1st ODI 2025; BAN Suffer Horrific Collapse As Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga and Kamindu Mendis Help Lankan Lions Take 1–0 Lead.

SL vs BAN ODI Series 2025

A grand backdrop for cricketing glory! Sri Lanka’s Charith Asalanka and Bangladesh’s Mehidy Hasan Miraz unveil the ODI series trophy at the historic Independence Square in Colombo. Grab your tickets now: https://t.co/9uxRrhZIJm#SLvBAN #GameON #VisitSriLanka pic.twitter.com/T8637A3gr7 — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) July 1, 2025

