Sri Lanka are currently playing against Ireland in the 2nd Test of a two-match series at Galle International Stadium, Galle. Batting first Ireland posted a total of 492. In reply, Sri Lanka declared with a score of 704. Ireland ended the day 4 at 54-2. Sri Lanka currently have a 158-run lead and will be hoping to take the final eight wickets. Ireland meanwhile will be aiming for a historic draw. The action of Day 5 will begin at 10:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time) on Friday, April 28. Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of this series and you can watch the live telecast of this match on Sony Sports Ten 5/HD channels. Meanwhile, SonyLiv will provide the live streaming of this game in India. 'Don't Class That as a Real Ashes' Stuart Broad Claims Australia's 2021–22 Victory Amid COVID Restrictions Doesn't Count, England Veteran Writes It Off As 'Void Series'.

SL vs IRE 2nd Test Live on Sony Sports Network

It's the final day of the 2nd #SLvIRE Test in Galle - what will be the result? 🤔#LionsRoar pic.twitter.com/jfeqoqQyDH — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) April 28, 2023

