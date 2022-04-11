South Africa will aim for a whitewash when they face Bangladesh on Day 4 of the second Test at Saint George's Park on Monday, April 11. Needing to chase 413 for a win, Bangladesh are reeling at 27/3 and would need a massively improved batting performance if they aim to even draw this game. The day's play will begin at 1:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports will telecast the game while Disney+ Hotstar will provide the live streaming in India.

🚫 DAY 3 | STUMPS Day 3 of the 2nd #BetwayTest comes to an end with the #Proteas requiring a further 7 wickets for victory as Bangladesh end the day on 27/3, in pursuit of 413#SAvBAN #BePartOfIt | @Betway_za pic.twitter.com/3puoaj6oLC — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) April 10, 2022

