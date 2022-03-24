South Africa will take on West Indies in the latest round of ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 fixtures. The clash has a start time of 03:30 AM IST on March 24, 2022. Star Sports will provide the live telecast of the match while Disney+Hotstar will live stream the game.

Last group game for West Indies 🏏 A big opportunity for South Africa 👊 Which side will come out on 🔝 in Wellington? 🤔 #CWC22 https://t.co/XKAz2XmS4K — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) March 23, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)