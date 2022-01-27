Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will face each other in Super League Quarter-Final 4 of the U19 Cricket World Cup 2022. The clash has a start time of 06:30 PM IST on January 27, 2022 and will be telecasted on Star Sports with Disney+ Hotstar and ICC TV providing the live streaming.

We're not far away from more #U19CWC Super League quarter-final! Who will progress to the final four? pic.twitter.com/HtZGLBBcZA — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) January 27, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)