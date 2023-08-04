Southern Brave will take on Welsh Fire in the 5th match of Men's Hundred 2023 on Friday, August 4 at The Rose Bowl, Southampton. The match will begin at 11:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the marquee tournament in India and therefore, fans can watch the live telecast of the forthcoming match on the Sony Sports Network channels. Moreover, the Indian audience can watch the live streaming of the encounter on the Sony Liv app and also on the FanCode app and website. Sasur Damaad Same Same! Shaheen Afridi, Shahid Afridi Take Two Wickets Each on Same Day in the Hundred and Global T20 Canada 2023 (Watch Video)

Southern Brave vs Welsh Fire Live

🔥 Explosive Double Header Action! 🔥 Double Delight on the Cards! As Welsh 🔥🆚 Southern Brave - men and women's teams collide in an encounter today! Who will shine on the pitch today? Catch the action live only on TenSportsHD!#TheHundred #T20League #Cricket #TenSportsHD pic.twitter.com/UvCYL13tJ8 — TenSports Pakistan (@TenPakistan) August 4, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)