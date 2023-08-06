Southern Brave Women will lock horns with Northern Superchargers Women in the 8th match of Women's Hundred 2023 on Sunday, August 6 at The Rose Bowl, Southampton. The match will begin at 3:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Southern Brave are entering the contest at the back of a loss at the hands of Welsh Fire. They would look to outclass Superchargers and get back to the winning ways. Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the marquee tournament in India and therefore, fans can watch the live telecast of the forthcoming match on the Sony Sports Network TV channels. Moreover, the cricket fanatics keen on watching the live streaming of the clash can tune in to either the Sony Liv app or the FanCode app and website. Smriti Mandhana's Second Consecutive Half-Century Goes in Vain Southern Brave Lose to Welsh Fire by Four Runs in The Women’s Hundred 2023

Southern Brave Women vs Northern Superchargers Women Live

Cancel all the plans this Sunday as day 6⃣ brings us another triple header 💪⚡️ Which teams will be victorious tonight? 🤔 Catch the action live only on TenSportsHD!#TheHundred #T20League #Cricket #TenSportsHD pic.twitter.com/dwqTyGjnqH — TenSports Pakistan (@TenPakistan) August 6, 2023

