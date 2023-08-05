Smriti Mandhana struck her second consecutive half-century but unfortunately, that was not enough as her team Southern Brave lost to Welsh Fire in The Women's Hundred 2023 by just four runs, on August 4. The left-hander dazzled with a 42-ball 70-run knock that included 11 fours and she kept her side in the chase. But in the end, Welsh Fire held on to eke out a narrow win. Barring Mandhana, Danni Wyatt also starred with a 37-ball 67. Hayley Matthews was the star player for Welsh Fire with both bat (65 off 38 balls) and ball (1/35). ‘You’re a Bit of Barbie Yourself’ Presenter Chris Hughes Draws Flak For His Remark Towards Australian Cricketer Maitlan Brown During the Hundred 2023 (Watch Video).

Smriti Mandhana Scores Her Second Consecutive Fifty but Southern Brave Lose to Welsh Fire

A terrific knock from Smriti Mandhana went in vain! She scored 70* in 42 balls with 11 fours. Back to back fifties by Mandhana, but her team lost the match by just 4 runs. pic.twitter.com/rQHld7K6ol — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 4, 2023

