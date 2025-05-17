The United Arab Emirates national cricket team will clash against the Bangladesh national cricket team in the 1st match of the two T20I series between these two nations on May 17. The UAE vs BAN 1st T20I 2025 will be played at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah and start at 8:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Sadly, due to the absence of an official broadcaster, the UAE vs BAN 2025 series live telecast viewing option will not be available in India. However, fans can tune into the FanCode app and website for online viewing options of UAE vs BAN 1st T20I 2025, which will require a subscription. UAE vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction, 1st T20I 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for United Arab Emirates vs Bangladesh Cricket Match in Sharjah.

UAE vs BAN 1st T20I 2025 Live

UAE vs Bangladesh, T20I series - Sharjah: Muhammad Waseem to lead 15-member UAE squad🏏🇦🇪 Read more: https://t.co/JZCgkJ7vct pic.twitter.com/22NikORdaa — UAE Cricket Official (@EmiratesCricket) May 15, 2025

