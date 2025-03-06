UP Warriorz will lock horns with the inaugural season champions Mumbai Indians in their upcoming Women's Premier League Season 3 match. The UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians WPL 2025 match will be hosted at the Ekana Cricket Stadium B Ground in Lucknow. The crucial encounter will begin at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on March 6. Fans in India can watch the UPW-W vs MI-W WPL 2025 live telecast on the Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi TV channels. JioHotstar, the new streaming platform, will provide WPL 2025 live streaming. Fans in India can watch the UPW-W vs MI-W live streaming on the Jio Hotstar app and website for free. UPW-W vs MI-W WPL 2025 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Women's Premier League Match in Lucknow.

UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians WPL 2025 Live:

The #TATAWPL action resumes as the race to the playoffs intensifies! 🔥 Who will take home 2️⃣ crucial points? 🤔#WPLonJioStar 👉 UP Warriorz 🆚 Mumbai Indians | TODAY, 6:30 PM on Star Sports 1 & Star Sports 1 Hindi! 📺📱 Start Watching FREE on JioHotstar pic.twitter.com/jSPP0eqNxs — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 6, 2025

