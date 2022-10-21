West Indies will face Ireland in their in their final Group B game at the ICC T20 World Cup, 2022. The match is scheduled to be played at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on October 21, 2022(Friday). The West Indies vs Ireland game has a start time of 09:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network will provide the live telecast of the match while fans will be provided live stream of the same by Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

West Indies vs Ireland

Their future at the 2022 ICC Men's #T20WorldCup is at stake 👊 It's winner takes all in Hobart as Ireland and West Indies hunt for a Super 12 berth. For more on #IREvWI 👇 https://t.co/fpJMHdefIM — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) October 20, 2022

