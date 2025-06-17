South Africa Women will clash with West Indies Women in the third ODI of the three-match series. The West Indies vs South Africa Women ODI Series 2025 currently stands level 1-1. The West Indies Women vs South Africa Women 3rd ODI 2025 will be hosted at the 3Ws Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados, and has a scheduled start time of 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on June 17. Unfortunately, the WI-W vs SA-W 3rd ODI 2025 live telecast viewing option is not available on the TV channels due to the absence of a broadcast partner. However, fans can watch the WI-W vs SA-W 3rd ODI 2025 live streaming viewing option on the FanCode app and website in exchange for a match pass worth 25 INR. Harbhajan Singh, Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina and Robin Uthappa To Feature in Super60 USA Legends Tournament 2025.

West Indies Women vs South Africa Women ODI Series 2025 Details

Barbados, let’s rally! 🇧🇧🙌 Come out to the 3W’s Oval and show your support in the 2nd CG United ODI.💥 Bring the family and bring the energy.🏏 Entry is free!#WIWvSAW | #FullAhEnergy pic.twitter.com/R6tpgGo4QO — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) June 13, 2025

