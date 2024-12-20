West Indies will look to salvage some pride and avoid a whitewash when they take on Bangladesh in the third and final T20I of the series, on Friday, December 20. The WI vs BAN 3rd T20I 2024 will be played at the Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, St Vincent and it starts at 5:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, there would be no WI vs BAN live telecast in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. The WI vs BAN live streaming will be available on the FanCode app and website, for those who are looking for an online viewing option. Latest ICC T20I Rankings: Akeal Hosein Jumps to Top Spot Among Bowlers After Stellar Performances in WI vs BAN Series 2024.

WI vs BAN 3rd T20I 2024

