After hosting the Pakistan national cricket team, the Zimbabwe national cricket team will host the Afghanistan national cricket team for a multi-format series. The first T20I of the three-match T20I series between Zimbabwe and Afghanistan will be played at the Harare Sports Club, Harare, on Wednesday. The ZIM vs AFG 1st T20I 2024 will begin at 5:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast of the ZIM vs AFG 1st T20I 2024 due to the absence of a broadcast partner. For the live streaming option, fans can switch towards the FanCode and website but will need a match pass to view live action. ZIM vs AFG 2024: Zimbabwe Cricket Board Reschedules Multi-Format Series Against Afghanistan To Enhance Fans’ Access.

ZIM vs AFG 1st T20I 2024 Live Streaming

Get ready for an action packed holiday season as Zimbabwe take on Afghanistan in a tour featuring T20Is, ODIs, and Test matches in Harare and Bulawayo. 😍#ZIMvAFG #VisitZimbabwe pic.twitter.com/4f3ojWGTvI — Zimbabwe Cricket (@ZimCricketv) December 7, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)