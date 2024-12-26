Zimbabwe National Cricket Team will lock horns with the Afghanistan National Cricket Team as they are set to meet in the red-ball format now. Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Boxing Day Test 2024 is all set to be played at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe from December 26 and will start at a scheduled start time of 1:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast of ZIM vs AFG 1st Test 2024. Fans in India can tune into the FanCode app and website to watch the live streaming viewing option for ZIM vs AFG 1st Test 2024. ZIM vs AFG Dream11 Prediction, 1st Test 2024: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI Team for Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Match in Bulawayo.

ZIM vs AFG Live Streaming Details

A historic occasion for Zimbabwe as they host Afghanistan in their first home Boxing Day Test in 28 years! 🙌



Watch the 1st Test from 1:30 PM tomorrow, LIVE on #FanCode! #ZIMvAFGonFanCode pic.twitter.com/ChZzpmc3MZ— FanCode (@FanCode) December 25, 2024

