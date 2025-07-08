A historic Day 2 saw South Africa take control of the ZIM vs SA 2nd Test, with Wiaan Mulder scoring an unbeaten 367*, and then reducing Zimbabwe to 51 for 1, who will look to cut down the 405-run deficit when Day 3 resumes on July 8. The Zimbabwe vs South Africa 2nd Test 2025 is being played at the Queens Sports Club, with Day 3 beginning at 1:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast viewing option of the SA vs ZIM 2nd Test 2025 in India due to the absence of an official broadcaster. However, fans looking for live streaming viewing options can watch the ZIM vs SA 2nd Test 2025 Day 3 on the FanCode app and website. Fans can watch the full match after buying a match pass. Wiaan Mulder Registers Maiden Triple-Century For Proteas, Achieves Feat During ZIM vs SA 2nd Test 2025.

ZIM vs SA 2nd Test 2025 Day 3 Live Streaming Online

Lara's record could have been broken today 😮 Mulder was going all guns blazing at 367*, just 33 short of history, but post-lunch, the Proteas pulled the plug 🤷‍♂#ZIMvSA #WiaanMulder pic.twitter.com/kkNtKLYYhu — FanCode (@FanCode) July 7, 2025

