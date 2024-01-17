Indian U-19 cricket star Arshin Kulkarni, who broke into the scene with a strong performance in the Maharashtra Premier League (MPL), met his childhood idol Jacques Kallis as he is currently touring South Africa for the ICC U-19 World Cup 2024. Arshin recently got picked by LSG during the IPL 2024 auction. Following his meet with Kallis, Arshin penned down a heart-warming post on social media and also showed the picture of a letter his grandmother Aparna Ashok Dabke wrote for Kallis which he handed over to the South African cricketing legend. In the letter Arshin's grandmother shared the stories of Arshin's cricket journey to his idol Kallis. Fans loved the heart touching story and made it viral on social media. Indian U-19 Cricketer Arshin Kulkarni Meets Jacques Kallis, Seeks Blessings From South African Legend By Touching His Feet (Watch Video).

Arshin Kulkarni Hands His Grandmother's Precious Letter to Jacques Kallis

The best day of my love life. For the last 12 years you have been the who I hve looked up for as a cricketer as a role model and today was the day whn I finally meet U.I hve always been ur biggest fan and you hve always been my model ALWAYS AND FOREVER SIR🙏♥️ @jacqueskallis75 pic.twitter.com/UxzgIzmkmG — Arshin Kulkarni (@Arshin03) January 15, 2024

Arshin Kulkarni With Jacques Kallis

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arshhh⭐️ (@arshin_03_)

