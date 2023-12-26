Indian cricketer and Punjab Kings captain Shikhar Dhawan was divorced with this wife Ayesha Mukerji in October 2023. Although, the custody of their son Zoravar stayed with Ayesha, a resident of Australia. In a recent post on social media, wishing his son Zoravar on his birthday, Dhawan revealed that he has been blocked from all platforms and has not met his son since a year. In an emotional note he has penned down his feelings for his son and he also mentioned that he connects with him through telepathy. Fans were moved by his touching message and the post went viral on social media. 'Ek Ajeeb Se Betaabi Hai Tere Bin...' Shikhar Dhawan Quotes Gulzar to Share Emotional Message For Son Zoravar (See Instagram Post).

Shikhar Dhawan Pens Down Emotional Post on Son Zoravar's Birthday

