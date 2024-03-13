England cricketer Harry Brook, who was part of the Delhi Capitals squad for the IPL 2024, confirmed pulling out of IPL 2024 due to his grandmother's death. In a social media post, he penned down an emotional write-up revealing how close his grandmother was to him and when he left ahead of the India vs England Test, she was ill and he wanted to spent the last few days with her. Now he is grieving with his family and hence he had to take the tough decision of missing the IPL. Harry Brook Pulls Out of IPL 2024 Due to Personal Reasons, Delhi Capitals Yet to Name Replacement: Report.

Harry Brook Shares Social Media Post Revealing Reason Behind Opting Out of IPL 2024

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harry Brook (@harry_brook88)

