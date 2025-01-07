Newly-appointed International Cricket Council's chairman Jay Shah's first official global tournament will be the upcoming ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup 2025 in Malaysia, which the former BCCI secretary promises will be one of the highlights of this year's cricket calendar. This is the second edition of the U19 T20 World Cup, with the first one taking place in South Africa in 2023, in which India Women were the inaugural champions. List Of All Major International Cricket Tournaments In 2025 Including ICC Champions Trophy, ICC WTC Final, and ICC Women's World Cup.

Jay Shah Promotes ICC U19 Women's World Cup 2025

The second staging of the @ICC Women's U19 @T20WorldCup in Malaysia promises to be one of the highlights of this year's cricket calendar #U19WorldCup. pic.twitter.com/RepBmY1POK — Jay Shah (@JayShah) January 7, 2025

