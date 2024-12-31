A cricket-heavy 2024 is coming to an end, and with this, players and fans are gearing up to usher in 2025, which will be crowded with more international cricketing action in 2025, across age groups, men's and women's cricket, respectively. Here is the list of major international cricket tournaments, which will take place in 2025 between January and December. ICC Awards 2024: List of Nominees Including Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Smriti Mandhana and Other Star Cricketers For Prestigious Accolades.

List Of Major Cricketing Events In 2025

Tournament Dates Host Nation ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup 2025 January 18 – February 2 Malaysia ICC Champions Trophy 2025 February 19 to March 9 Pakistan and UAE ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 Final June 11 – June 15 London ICC Women's World Cup 2025* August 2025- September 2025 India Asia Cup 2025* October 2025 India

(* - Scheduled Yet To Be Announced)

ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup 2025

After the resounding success of the first-ever edition, the ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup is back for its 2025 edition, which will be played in Malaysia between January 18 and February 2. 16 teams will participate in matches across four venues, where India U19 Women's will look to defend their title.

ICC Champions Trophy 2025

After the ICC World Cup, the second-best global cricketing tournament, the Champions Trophy makes a comeback after a gap of eight years. The ICC Champions Trophy 2025, which is the ninth edition next year will be co-hosted by Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates. The eight-team competition will be played from February 19 to March 9, where Pakistan are the defending champions.

ICC World Test Championship Final 2025

The highly-anticipated World Test Championship Final (WTC) will see its third-ever final take place, where against South Africa either India or Australia will lock horns. The WTC 2023-25 Final will be held at the iconic Lord's Stadium starting June 11. Australia are the defending champions, while India will hope to play their third-consecutive WTC Final and win their first championship mace. ICC Chairman Jay Shah Congratulates South Africa for Reaching ICC World Test Championship 2023–25 Final After Thrilling Win During SA vs PAK 1st Test 2024 (See Post).

ICC Women's World Cup 2025

The 13th edition of the ICC Women's World Cup will take place in 2025, with India hosting the eight-nation tournament. The ICC Women's World Cup 2025 will be held sometime between August and September, which will be announced later, with three spots remaining unfilled.

Asia Cup 2025

The 17th edition of ACC Men's Asia Cup is scheduled to be played in India next year. The Asia Cup 2025 will likely take place sometime in October, as the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) is yet to announce its schedule. The tournament can also be co-hosted by India and a neutral country, with Pakistan unlikely to visit its neighbours.

Apart from all these major events, the international cricketing calendar consists of The Ashes 2025, Indian Premier League 2025, Women's Premier League 2025, and India's five-Test tour of England in June.

